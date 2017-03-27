100.7 BOSS FM DOES IT ALL….

Created and formatted by Andrew Harle in 1998, the station is one of the few radio station properties across the country that is locally owned and operated and features a hand-picked music format.

KPPT 100.7 BOSS FM and KCUP AM 1230 & 100.7-2 HD, is the #1 radio station Combo buy in Lincoln County among adults 35 years of age and older.

100.7 BOSS FM’s philosophy is to provide music that is recognizable to the listener the moment your tune in to the radio station. Heading out of Portland, Salem, or Eugene to the Oregon coast? Just turn the dial to 100.7 BOSS FM and every piece of music you grew up with will be on the air. It’s always ‘Good Times and Great Music.”

100.7 BOSS FM is known for its contests, marketing techniques, listener involvement, and the creativity of the radio commercials for hundreds of advertisers on the Oregon coast and in the Northwest. BOSS Radio was well known in Los Angeles in the 50’s & 60’s and continues today on the Oregon coast as the “hottest radio station around.”

COMMUNITY SERVICE

100.7 BOSS FM’s philosophy is to promote local Lincoln county businesses and services.

The central Oregon coast is nestled just 2 1/2 hours west of Portland. The county has 44,000 residents with the average age of 44 years old. Lincoln County is filled with cultural artists, writers, and theater pros. The 100.7 BOSS FM broadcast signal travels as far North as Tillamook County and Cannon beach, and South to Yachats, and further down the Oregon coastal beaches toward the California border.

Music eras are highly featured every weekend up and down the coast. 100.7 BOSS FM publicizes as many of these cultural events on air, as possible.

Since there is no daily newspaper in Lincoln County, 100.7 BOSS FM features local and regional news throughout the day as a community service. The radio station encourages residents, organizations, clubs, service groups, and all county, state and local governments to use KPPT FM as a source for information and education. For more detailed local and regional news, tune in to our sister station, KCUP News/Talk at 1230 AM, 100.7-2 in High Definition FM, or streaming live around the world, at bossfmradio.net/kcup.