KPPT FM – 100.7 BOSS FM
145 N Coast Hwy, Suite D
We are located in the JC Market Plaza,
between Lazerquick and Jerilyn & Company Hair Design.
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 456
Newport, Oregon, 97365
Telephone Numbers:
Office: (541) 265-5000
Fax: (541) 265-9576
Contest: (541) 574-0101
Email: bossbusiness@actionnet.net
4 thoughts on “Contact Us”
Thanks for a great station and format. We have nothing quite like it just north of or in NYC
YEAH JUST FOUND YOU AND LOVE IT
I just heard parts of Marc Courtenay’s program with Dr. Pamela Stayton, owner of The Ziggerat B&B. I would like to pass along the info given, which I could not write down as I was driving, and I cannot find any contact info, nor can I find the program online. Can you please help me? I have a friend who could really use this woman’s help.
Marc Courtenay’s program with Dr. Pamela Staton is now available in our podcast feed titled “Good Health and Healing”
Thanks for listening.