Contact Us

KPPT FM – 100.7 BOSS FM

145 N Coast Hwy, Suite D

We are located in the JC Market Plaza,

between Lazerquick and Jerilyn & Company Hair Design.

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 456

Newport, Oregon, 97365

Telephone Numbers:

Office: (541) 265-5000

Fax: (541) 265-9576

Contest: (541) 574-0101

Email: bossbusiness@actionnet.net