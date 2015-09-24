Due to recent high winds we have had a misalignment of the satellite dish that broadcasts K-CUP for our streaming live broadcast. Repairs are underway, but until they are completed the K-CUP live stream will be running the 100.7 BOSS FM broadcast.
Thank you for your patience.
KCUP does not live stream some programs including OREGON SPORTS and SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL. If we are not streaming please go directly to that program’s website for access to streaming audio.
The Lifestyles on the Central Oregon Coast… NewsTalk 1230AM KCUP
Listen to 20 Local Live Talk Programs • 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM
For the latest Yaquina Bay Bar Conditions call 541-265-5511
8 thoughts on “Welcome to KCUP NEWS/TALK 1230 AM”
how do I get Mark Jones on kcup streaming
All the KCUP shows can be heard streaming at http://www.bossfmradio.net/kcup/
Just click on the “Listen Live” on the home page.
What happened to your 1230 AM ttalk show format? Since Feb.29th, all I hear on the radio is music. I particularly miss Thom Hartman’s show. I do not have satelight radio for either car or home.
Thank you for listening. Unfortunately due to recent high winds the satellite dish that broadcasts our K-CUP Live Stream has been knocked out of alignment. Repairs are in progress but it will be a couple of weeks until they are completed and K-CUP is back up. Until then the BOSS 100.7 Live Stream will be run on both channels. Thank you for your patience.
Your webpage is a total waste of time. You can;t hear podcasts of individual shows like you used to have each one linked. You obviously don’t read your questions as barry watt asked about a specific show and you referred him to the general listening button. You guys suck. Why I will never listen again
Not all shows that are broadcast on 1230 AM K-CUP are set up as podcasts. Most of our shows are syndicated and to do so would be in violation of the copyright laws of the United States that protect intellectual property. At this time only “HOT TOPICS” with Cheryl Harle and “Finding Health and Happiness in Today’s world” with Marc Courtenay are being posted as podcasts. These can be located using the left hand menu column under “PODCASTS”. The different shows are available in separate sections just below the main PODCAST button. Shows such as Mark Jones’ can only be listened to live at present.
We are sorry for any confusion you may have experienced.
I want to speak with Mr. Profett about whats going on over on the coast please