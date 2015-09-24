Welcome to KCUP NEWS/TALK 1230 AM

Due to recent high winds we have had a misalignment of the satellite dish that broadcasts K-CUP for our streaming live broadcast. Repairs are underway, but until they are completed the K-CUP live stream will be running the 100.7 BOSS FM broadcast.

Thank you for your patience.

KCUP does not live stream some programs including OREGON SPORTS and SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL. If we are not streaming please go directly to that program’s website for access to streaming audio.

