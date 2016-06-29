Program Schedule

|Time
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|6 am
AMERICA'S MORNING NEWS FOX NEWS
|Lifestyles Radio
|Lifestyles Radio
|7 am
AMERICA'S MORNING NEWS FOX NEWS
|8 am
|LIVE!
"Hot Topics In the Northwest" Hosted by: Cheryl Harle
|LIVE!
"Life at the Beach" With Lori Arce-Torres
|LIVE!
"Hot Topics In the Northwest" Hosted by: Cheryl Harle
"Let the Conversation Begin" Hosted by John Baker on the 4th Wednesday of every month
|LIVE!
"Good Morning It's YOU" with Mark Jones, Gas Prices, in Depth News and Politics
|LIVE!
"Hot Topics Along the Central Oregon Coast" with Cheryl Harle
Second and Fourth Friday: Senior Connections with Peggy O'Callaghan, Senior Services Director
|Lifestyles Radio
|8:30
|LIVE!
"Life on the Oregon Coast and YOU" With Diane Rodriguez
|LIVE!
"Finding Happiness and Good Health" with Marc Courtenay
|9 am
|LIVE!
"Download" With Guy Ditorrice
|LIVE!
"What's Going On In Lincoln City": With Karen Richards, The Eventuary and Wine Shop
|LIVE!
City and County Government
Tax dollars really do make a difference
|LIVE!
"Living on the Oregon Coast"
Want to be the Host?
|LIVE!
"Get To Know Pacific City" Issac Ersoff
|Lifestyles Radio
|9:30 am
|LIVE!
"Oregon Economy & Growth"
|LIVE!
"Spotlight on Siletz" with Diane Rodriguez, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians
|TBA
|10 am
|Fox
News Channel's
Brian Kilmeade
|11 am
|Fox Talk Radio
|Noon
|1 pm
|Fox Talk Radio
|Fox Talk Radio
|2 pm
Thom Hartman Program
News • Opinion • Debate
|Science Fantastic
|Fox Talk Radio
|3 pm
|Science Fantastic
|Fox Talk Radio
|4 pm
|Science Fantastic
|Fox Talk Radio
|5 pm
The Sam Sorbo Show
|Fox Talk Radio
|Sean
Hannity
|6 pm
|Fox Talk Radio
|7 pm
|Fox Talk Radio
|8 pm
|Fox Talk Radio
|Dr. Bill Wattenburg
Former KGO Radio Talker
|9 pm
|Fox Talk Radio
|10 pm
In the Wee Hours of the Night
Great Guests & Your Calls
|Lifestyles Radio
|Lifestyles Radio
|1 am
|Lifestyles Radio
|Lifestyles Radio
|2 am
|
AMERICA OVERNIGHT
|Lifestyles Radio
|Lifestyles Radio
|3 am
|Lifestyles Radio
|Lifestyles Radio
|4 am
|Lifestyles Radio
|Lifestyles Radio
|5 am
AMERICA'S MORNING NEWS FOX NEWS
|Lifestyles Radio
|Lifestyles Radio
2 thoughts on “Program Schedule”
Hi,
I am María Sause, and was in a live program about aerial pesticide spraying in Lincoln County with Rio Davidson this morning. I am trying to find a link to the program in order to listen to it with our group, Lincoln County Community Rights. Could you please help me get to it?
That program can be found Here
Have a great day