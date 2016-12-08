Listen live to BOSS 100.7FM Radio
Listen live to KCUP-1230AM
Love listening to you guys …. streaming online in Portland. I just don’t know how to find out who the artist is or the name of the song playing. Am I missing that somewhere?
Thanks!
Unfortunately that is not a feature that is provided with our streaming service provider at present.
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Email
Website
2 thoughts on “Listen Live”
Love listening to you guys …. streaming online in Portland. I just don’t know how to find out who the artist is or the name of the song playing. Am I missing that somewhere?
Thanks!
Unfortunately that is not a feature that is provided with our streaming service provider at present.