Date: April 6, 2015

A stalk of corn waiting for harvest started as a seed; our community’s the same. We’re planting the seed of brighter tomorrows today.

Local organic growers, market gardeners and green thumbs bring their fresh produce to the market. Saturday mornings you will find them busy setting up their tables with the season’s best. Early in the season the tables are loaded with peas, lettuces, greens, radishes, new potatoes, and herbs. Later, the season brings varieties of berries, peppers, broccoli, peaches, pickling cucumbers, carrots, corn onions, squash, tomatoes, apples, and much more.

The Newport Farmers’ Market has more than produce and garden blooms. You will find beautiful arts and crafts, unique services and fun events. Hand made soaps, knitted and felted hats, garden art, wooden planters, beautiful jewelry, tie dye clothing, photography, art glass, and much much more. You can also get a massage and listen to great music! All of the handcrafted items at the Market are made by local artists. A fun place to shop for the perfect gift.

The Newport Farmers’ Market gives local vendors and farmers a place to come together and celebrate good, hard, honest work – the work done by the hands of our neighbors. Come out and help us grow!

For more information, go to: http://www.newportfarmersmarket.org/